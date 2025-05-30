Amidst the rise of content for the queer community, Netflix brought forward The Ultimatum Queer Love. The success of the dating reality series led to its renewal, and now it’s back again with its second season. Brace yourself for more relationship drama and some serious commitment issues.

With the upcoming new edition, six new couples, consisting of women and non-binary people, put their feelings to the test. They move in with other partners and decide whether they are ready for marriage. Here’s what we know about the second season, including premiere date, couples, and more.

The Ultimatum Queer Love Season 2: Premiere Date & Host

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will premiere on June 25, 2025, on Netflix. New episodes will be released over two weeks as the couples try to figure out what their hearts truly want and whether it’s time to say goodbye. Over time, it will be a “journey of intense self-discovery and connection.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be back to host the second season and support the couples as they participate in the experiment. This season has many fun moments, including parasailing dates and poolside confrontations, since the couples are based in Miami for the upcoming season of Queer Love.

The Ultimatum Queer Love Season 2: Couples & More

The couples of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 are AJ and Britney, Marie and Mel, Haley and Pilar, Dayna and Magan, Bridget and Kyle, and Ashley and Marita. These six queer couples will embark on a path that might turn out to be life-changing for them. Stay seated and buckled.

As per Netflix, “One partner wants to settle down and get married, while the other isn’t quite ready to take the plunge.” The couples will thus enter a trial marriage with other people to figure out what and who they actually desire. JoAnna is back to host season two and is excited for whatever is in store.

The actress told the streaming giant, “I loved the idea of hosting a show, but when it was an opportunity to help tell this story of celebrating queer love,” she thought it was the right moment to take up the opportunity and added that the importance of queer relationships should not be ignored.

She concluded, “There are incredible complexities and nuances to them that should be respected, but in many ways, they’re exactly the same as a non-queer relationship. We all deserve our happy ending, whatever that looks like.” Stay tuned to know more about the queer dating reality series.

The Ultimatum Queer Love Season 2 Trailer

