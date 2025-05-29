While there are many reality shows, only some can say they are unique and different from the status quo. The Traitors is up there on the list with its unique setup, landscape, and more. So is House of Villains, which is an exciting show with a format that can provide top-notch entertainment.
Two seasons in, House of Villains has grabbed many eyeballs and fans who look forward to more villainy and drama. The concept of the series is about reality all-stars scheming and shading one another to win the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. Here’s the full season 3 cast.
House Of Villains Season 3: Meet The Cast Of Peacock’s Reality Series
Tiffany “New York” Pollard
- Previously starred in Flavor of Love, I Love New York, Celebrity Big Brother UK, and House of Villains
Tom Sandoval
- Previously starred in Vanderpump Rules and The Traitors
Paul Abrahamian
- Previously starred in Big Brother
Christine Quinn
- Previously starred in Selling Sunset
Kate Chastain
- Previously starred in Below Deck and The Traitors
Johnny Middlebrooks
- Previously starred in Love Island USA, All Star Shore, and The Challenge
Tyson Apostol
- Previously starred in Survivor and The Challenge
Ashley Mitchell
- Previously starred in The Challenge
Plane Jane
- Previously starred in RuPaul’s Drag Race
Drita D’Avanzo
- Previously starred in Mob Wives
Jackie Christie
- Previously starred in Basketball Wives
House Of Villains Season 3: What We Know So Far
Joel McHale will be back to host season 3 of House of Villains. In addition to the title, the winner will also bag the cash prize of $200K. The third edition will stream on Peacock exclusively after the first two seasons aired on E! The upcoming edition will have ten episodes, and filming starts this week.
While an exact date is yet to be announced, House of Villains is slated for an early 2026 release. The first season of the competitive reality show saw Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club winning over Johnny Bananas of The Real World, Jonny Fairplay of Survivor: Pearl Islands, Anfisa Arkhipchenko of 90 Day Fiancé, and Shake Chatterjee, known for starring on Love Is Blind.
For the second season, Safaree from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta won over Wes Bergmann from The Real World, Jessie Godderz from Big Brother, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, and New York Pollard from Flavor of Love, among other contestants. Several known reality stars have participated in the notorious and fun show about villains. Jax Taylor from The Valley previously participated in the first season.
He was the first to be eliminated from the edition. Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey participated in the second season and finished seventh. Many Survivor and Bachelor alums have also participated in the show.
