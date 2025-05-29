In the General Hospital, the last few days have exposed the truth. Gio is aware that Brook Lynn and Dante are his parents, and he just announced this in a fit of fury on stage during the Nurses Ball in front of everyone present. Now, the aftermath has struck, leaving everyone heartbroken and in major disbelief.

Brook Lynn confronted her mother, Lois, for hiding the fact that her child, who was given up for adoption 22 years ago, was Gio. She cannot believe that her mother kept this from her. Here’s what Amanda Setton, who portrays Brook Lynn in General Hospital, has to say about the upcoming drama.

General Hospital: Amanda Setton On Aftermath Of Explosive Parentage Reveal

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Amanda Setton opened up and shared how much she loved the storyline when she first read the script. “I wanted to deliver because I wanted to serve the story. I genuinely feel like this story with Gio is one of the best storylines I’ve ever read, let alone had the privilege to play. I mean that, I’m not just blowing smoke,” she gushed.

Amanda called it a well-crafted, deeply moving, and relatable story. “This just feels so rooted and somehow so real,” the soap star felt and continued, “This story touches so many family members and extended members of the cast, and the fans have been with us on this journey for a year now.”

On the truth finally being out, the GH actor said that now that the climax is here, things are about to be juicy and great, especially the fallout. “I just wanted to deliver the magnitude of this moment for the character of Brook Lynn. I wanted to give the audience and the fans this climactic moment.”

To add to the already intense scenes, Amanda lost her voice on the day the confrontation scenes were supposed to be filmed. But she felt that it added to the whole scene. “The voice worked even better because Brook Lynn had nothing left. She was empty, she was raw,” referring to the impact.

Amanda pointed out that this is the angriest Brook Lynn the fans have ever seen. “The level of hurt, betrayal, disbelief, trauma,” she explained, and then called the scenes traumatizing. She also spoke about Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante on the soap, and praised how he acted in those scenes.

She expressed, “He chose to play a level of compassion and not just be angry, one-note mad, you know? He chose to play it with such depth and humanity,” referring to how Dante was upset about Brook Lynn not telling him that she got pregnant all those years ago but still not blaming her.

