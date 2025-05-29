The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna sending a lustful text to Will despite Sheila advising against it. Meanwhile, sparks flew and tempers flared when Luna confronted Electra, and the latter did not back down without a fight. All the drama is going to escalate even more.

With each episode, the tension will increase and fights will erupt between the feuding characters. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 29, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Will confiding in Katie, who offers him solid advice. A lot is happening in his life, and he is catching up with his mother about it, be it work, living life as a young adult, or even his love life. He is also very happy working with his lovely girlfriend Electra.

But there’s also a desperate woman who is not leaving him alone. Despite repeatedly rejecting Luna, she cannot seem to take a hint. She has been trying to find a way to get close to him, and recently, she even sent Will a few lusty texts despite knowing he is happy and has feelings for Electra.

What advice does Katie have for him? On the other hand, Sheila breaks up the fight between Electra and Luna. The flirty texts have not gone down well with the former, who has had enough of Luna trying to force Will into her life. The two even had a showdown, and Sheila had to break it apart.

How far will this rising rivalry go? Lastly, Ridge is hesitant when Brooke suggests that they throw Hope a party. Now that Hope has announced that she and Carter are engaged, Brooke is beyond happy. This is what she wanted, and she had been rooting for them to get back together again.

Both of them work at Forrester Creations again, which is why they arrived to announce the news to everyone, especially Hope’s mother, Brooke, who is elated. She wants to throw a party for them and celebrate their union, but she might be the only one excited about the couple putting a ring on it.

Ridge is not too sure about the idea of throwing them a party. After all, both of them were behind the power coup that recently took Forrester Creations away from him and his family. Steffy might be vouching for Hope again for a reason he does not yet know, but he is unwilling to let the past go easily.

