The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam and Hope’s emotional conversation, Steffy inviting Hope back to Forrester Creations after the two ended their feud, at least temporarily, for Liam. And then Hope went over to Carter and told him that she actually wanted to be with him.

The drama and heartbreak is off the charts on the hit fashion-based soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama series revolving around the lives of Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 26, 2025

The first episode of the week features Deuce being Daphne’s ride to the airport. She came to Los Angeles to help Steffy in her plan to get Forrester Creations back. She was supposed to seduce Carter but ended up falling for him. While he also sensed a connection with her, he was after Hope.

Daphne and Carter flirted and even kissed, but Hope dumping him left him unable to do anything but beg her to come back. Upon Liam’s suggestion, Hope agreed to give Carter another chance, and he went to Daphne to tell her he was back with Hope. The rejection left her dejected and broken.

Daphne had a chat with Steffy next and told her that she is going back to Paris. When Steffy tries to convince her to stay back and continue working at Forrester, will it even work? Especially when Deuce is scheduled to take her to the airport. Is it too late for her to back out or will she consider it?

On the other hand, Carter makes a grand gesture to Hope. He is beyond happy that she came back to him and wants a future with him which is why he is expressing his joy this way. Though Hope wanted to be with Liam, he convinced her that life is short and she should truly fix things with Carter.

How will Hope react to this romantic effort by Carter? And what exactly is it? Will Liam continue to plague Hope’s mind even now? And lastly, Finn makes a request of Liam. What could this be? Especially with Liam on his deathbed. Is he going to ask him to go through with the risky treatment?

Or is this about something else? How exactly will Liam respond to this? Is this going to change things for him and his blurry future? Stay tuned to know more details about the characters and stories of Bold and Beautiful.

