The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy telling Hope the truth about Liam’s terminal illness, Carter overhearing Hope tell Liam that she wants to fight for him and their future together, and Luna showing up at Steffy and Finn’s house unannounced, much to Steffy’s dismay.

The drama is escalating, and the fans are in for a big treat with a lot more exciting stuff in the pipeline. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the award-winning and very popular daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 19, 2025

The first episode of this new week features Daphne seeing an opening in Carter’s heart. After eavesdropping on Hope and Liam and hearing her say that she wants to fight for him and have a future with him, Carter is left hurt and heartbroken. He can’t believe that she could do this to him.

After all, time and again, Daphne tried to warn him that Hope only used him and dumped him the moment he handed Forrester Creations back. When he sees him so sad about the whole situation, she knows it’s an opening like no other. Daphne fell for Carter even though she had no such plans.

But now that she has, she wants to make sure their romance reaches the place it has the potential to be. While Carter is heartbroken over Hope’s reality, is he going to give in to Daphne’s advances and get intimate with her? Will he later regret it when he finds out Hope took Liam’s advice?

Even though she listened to Liam and agreed to fix her relationship with Carter, she clearly doesn’t care as much about him. How will this new mess lead to more friction between the love triangle? On the other hand, realizing how fleeting time is, Steffy and Hope make amends. But will this even last?

The two have a long history of not getting along. While Liam was a strong reason behind their never-ending love triangle, the two also had issues apart from Liam. Now that he is close to dying, he asked them to reunite and get over their long-running feud. They accepted it for him.

Seeing him so close to dying, the two have been an emotional mess, which prompted them to join hands for him. But is this going to fizzle out sooner than expected? Or will they stay strong and stubborn in this endeavor?

