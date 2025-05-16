The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn and Taylor reassuring Steffy that she did the right thing by telling Hope the truth about Liam’s inoperable brain tumor. On the other hand, Hope clung to Liam, who was very desperate to find a way to save his life and get back with him somehow.

Lastly, Daphne did her best to sway Carter to her and far away from Hope. The drama is set to aggravate now that things are going full steam ahead on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS for it.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 16, 2025

The week’s final episode features Liam attempting to convince Hope to repair her relationship with Carter. Over the last few days, it has become increasingly evident that Liam’s health is beyond saving unless a miracle happens. He has a terminal illness that is slowly killing him.

His inoperable brain tumor means he doesn’t have too long left to live, and those who know the truth are finding it just as hard to accept. Steffy and Finn were the only two who knew apart from the doctors, and Liam wanted to keep it that way. But Steffy thought Hope deserved to know the truth.

After all, the two were once married and have a daughter together, just like Steffy and Liam once did. So she told Hope, shocking her to her emotions. She was quick to contact Liam and tell him that she wanted to fight for him to stay alive for her, for their daughter, and for their long past and potential future.

Liam is trying to come to terms with the reality of his situation, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy for him. Many things feel heavy as he realizes he won’t get to live those moments, like getting back with Hope or watching his daughters grow up. Liam wants to leave with fixed equations.

He wants Steffy and Hope to put their feud behind them. Liam also thinks Hope should fix her relationship with Carter and give him another chance. But Hope doesn’t think so. She believes Liam is her future, just like he was her past, and that she has no intention of getting back with Carter anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Carter was coming to convince Hope for another chance at romance, but he overheard what she told Liam. He could not believe that she was never really interested in getting back together and how quickly she went back to pining over Liam. Is Carter going to give up on Hope now? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out!

