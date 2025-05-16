The eagerly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-winning animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots has finally arrived on Netflix. For the unversed, the series is a collection of animated short stories spanning diverse genres like science fiction, horror, fantasy, and comedy. Season 4 is set in a ten-episode format; the shortest episode runs for six minutes, while the longest episode is for seventeen minutes. Read on to know how the latest Love, Death + Robots season has fared on Rotten Tomatoes and whether it is the best-rated season yet.

Love, Death & Robots Season 4 – Rotten Tomatoes Score

The fourth season has received a perfect critics’ score of 100% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 11 reviews until now.

Is Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 the Highest-Rated Season?

Besides the fourth season, only the third season received a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. On the other hand, the first season has an 89% RT score, and the second season received an 81% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Moreover, the series has an overall user rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 – Plot

Each episode of Season 4 of the animated anthology series has a different storyline, setting, genre, and characters. For instance, one story revolves around how extra-tiny aliens arrive on Earth but seek revenge because of a bad experience with Earthlings. Another story is about a grieving, revenge-thirsty woman who gets help from unexpected quarters at the edge of the galaxy. One story focuses on a cat who seeks a henchman to achieve world domination. Another one follows a WW-II bomber squad encountering a powerful adversary in hostile territory. The final story, set in 1757 London, depicts a battle between Satan and a cat for the soul of a poet.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 Trailer

Watch the official trailer of Netflix’s animated anthology Volume 4 here.

