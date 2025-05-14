Not sure what to stream this week? No worries, we’ve got your back! Kicking things off with Jio Hotstar, there are two fresh additions from popular long-running franchises, both in English, plus a new Hindi series that’s also worth checking out. Over on Sony Liv, there’s something special for Mollywood fans, the much-awaited OTT release of a film starring Basil Joseph has finally arrived.

Netflix is keeping things busy with three new titles this week, while Prime Video adds two fresh picks to its catalog. And if you’re into Apple TV+, there’s a new release waiting for you there too. Want to know what these titles are? Scroll down to catch the trailers, read the synopses, and see what grabs your attention.

Jio Hotstar

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (English)

Release Date: May 13, 2025

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim takes place approximately 200 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings (2001–2003) and The Hobbit (2012–2014) film trilogies. It tells the story of a war sparked by the accidental killing of the leader of the neighboring Dunlendings during a fistfight with King Helm Hammerhand.

Wolf Man (English)

Release Date: May 17, 2025

A reboot of the American classic horror franchise The Wolf Man, which began in 1941. This latest iteration stars Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, and Sam Jaeger, and is directed by Leigh Whannell. The story follows a family man on vacation with his family when they are attacked by a werewolf. As he tries to protect his loved ones, he finds himself slowly transforming into a werewolf.

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate. (Hindi)

Release Date: May 16, 2025

This musical drama stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. It revolves around the rivalry between two college music clubs.

SonyLIV

Maranamass (Malayalam)

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Maranamass is a black comedy featuring Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Anishma Anilkumar, Babu Antony, and others. The story follows a village gripped by fear as a serial killer lurks among them, with suspicion falling on a social media influencer known for his notorious pranks.

Netflix

Bad Thoughts (English)

Release Date: May 13, 2025

Bad Thoughts consists of 6 episodes, each with a runtime of 17 to 22 minutes. Every episode presents a different premise that is both hilarious and disturbing at the same time.

Bet (English)

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Bet is a psychological thriller and revenge drama set in an elite school where the heirs of global leaders and crime syndicates study. A mysterious transfer student with ulterior motives and unmatched gambling skills enters this world, where gambling is the ultimate tool for power and manipulation.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 (English)

Release Date: May 15, 2025

The fourth installment of this wild anthology series is back. Each episode offers something from completely different genres, including sci-fi, futuristic horror, and fantasy.

Prime video

Bhool Chuk Maaf (Hindi)

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Our protagonist only wants to marry the love of his life, but a day before their wedding, he becomes stuck in a time loop. Every night, time resets to the day before the wedding. What could be the reason?

Overcompensating (English) Season 1 Episodes 1 to 8

Release Date: May 15, 2025

This series follows a former high school football player who has kept his sexuality a secret. Now stepping into college life as a freshman, he’s leaving football behind and facing a new set of challenges. The story explores his journey of self-discovery, along with the struggles and experiences of those around him.

Apple TV Plus

Murderbot (English) Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2

Release Date: May 16, 2025

The Murderbot web series is inspired by Martha Wells’ book series, The Murderbot Diaries. It follows a refurbished robot that has hacked its own programming to develop sentient thoughts. While it enjoys watching television shows, it is also tasked with protecting humans.

