Ralph Fiennes starrer Conclave, released in the theatres last year, created a lot of buzz with its gripping content. Movie lovers in India might have missed seeing it on the big screen, but they can rejoice now. The movie has arrived on one of the most popular OTT platforms, and the subscribers can stream it online for free. Scroll below for more.

About

It is a political thriller directed by Edward Berger based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. The movie features Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellito, and Isabella Rossellini. The film was named one of the top ten films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute, which has won multiple accolades, including an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. It won four awards, including Best Film, at the 78th British Academy Film Awards.

Conclave is a gripping political thriller that follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), tasked to head one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events — selecting the new Pope. In charge of running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope, Cardinal Lawrence gets embroiled in secrets and conspiracies that threaten to weaken the foundations of the ancient institution. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders gather from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers the mysteries left in the wake of the Pope’s death, trying his hardest to hold together the threads that could unravel the centuries-old legacy of the church.

Box Office Performance

Conclave is a perfect example of a mid-budget movie that garnered commercial success and critical acclaim. It was made on a modest budget of $20 million and collected $32.58 million in its domestic run [via Box Office Mojo]. The thriller movie performed well overseas and raked in $86.5 million, taking the global total to $119.1 million. It saw a spike after the Oscars as well. It is now coming to India, and Indian fans can stream it for free.

Where to watch it online?

The critically acclaimed, award-winning film Conclave will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video starting today, May 7.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Asthram OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream Shaam’s Crime Thriller Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News