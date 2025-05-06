The Telugu romantic drama Kaalamega Karigindhi, starring Vinay Kumar and Shravani Majjari in the lead roles, was released in theatres on 21st March 2025. If you missed watching the film at the cinema, there is nothing to worry about because we have a nice update for you. The movie will soon start streaming on an OTT platform, and the digital release date has also been revealed. Here is when and where you can stream the film online.

Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT Platform and Release Date

As per the latest update, Kaalamega Karigindhi is all set for its digital premiere on the Sun NXT OTT platform on 9th May 2025. The streaming service has revealed the release information in the X (formerly Twitter) post, which reads, “Seasons changed. Years passed. But his heart? Still hers. Watch Kalamega Karigindhi on SunNXT from 9th of May 2025!!”

Seasons changed. Years passed. But his heart? Still hers. Watch Kalamega Karigindhi on SunNXT from 9th of May 2025!!#SunNXT #Tollywood #LoveBeyondTime pic.twitter.com/XFb6CPK6Gh — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) May 5, 2025

Kaalamega Karigindhi – Plot & Cast

Written and directed by Singara Mohan, Kaalamega Karigindhi is a light-hearted, slice-of-life film that follows the story of an entrepreneur in his late twenties. The protagonist comes back to his native village after many years. He remembers his school days, visits his old hangouts, and meets his school love after a long gap of fifteen years.

After moving on with their respective lives many years ago, will they be able to kindle their romantic relationship? The romantic drama focuses on the themes of first love, school days, and nostalgia. Besides Vinay Kumar and Shravani Majjari in the lead roles, the movie also features Aravind Mudigonda and Nomina Tara in supporting roles. Kaalamega Karigindhi has got a user rating of 9.4/10 on IMDb.

Kaalamega Karigindhi Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Telugu romantic drama movie here.

