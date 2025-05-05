The Malayalam language fantasy horror thriller ‘Vadakkam’ was released in theatres a couple of months back. The film was able to impress a segment of viewers and critics.

In case you were not able to catch the film in theatres, then there is nothing to worry about because we are here to inform you about the OTT release details of Vadakkam. Read on to know when and where to stream the movie on OTT.

When & Where to Watch Vadakkan On OTT

The Malayalam paranormal thriller Vadakkan is now available for streaming on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. The film is streaming rent-free on Amazon Prime Video in the original Malayalam language with English subtitles.

Vadakkan Plot & Cast

Directed by Sajeed A (Money Mafia), the supernatural horror movie Vadakkan follows the story of a renowned Helsinki-based paranormal investigator, Raman (played by Kishore), who arrives in Kerala to get to the bottom of the perplexing murder mystery case of his former girlfriend’s husband and the members of his reality TV show.

As the investigation moves forward, the protagonist must confront an unspeakable entity from a Dravidian cult practice, lurking on a mysterious island. The movie also features Shruthy Menon, Merin Philip, Kalesh Ramanand, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Garggi Annathan, in interesting roles.

Vadakkan Runtime & Rating

With a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes, the Malayalam film has received a user rating of 8.7/10 on IMDb. It has garnered decent feedback from multiple critics.

The Malayalam film industry has been consistently churning out well-made, content-oriented films, and 2025 is no exception. Besides Vadakkan, which is a watchable supernatural thriller, some other well-received Malayalam films of the year include the Basil Joesph starrer Ponman, Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, boxing drama Daveed, crime drama Rekhacharitram, and the cop actioner, ‘Officer on Duty’, among other films.

Vadakkan Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Vadakkan here.

