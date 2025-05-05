Indian cinema was never the same after S.S. Rajamouli’s epic period actioner Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion came out. The visionary director raised the bar for emotionally charged storytelling, epic war action scenes, and powerful performances. The films not only captivated the audience in a big way but also set the box office on fire, breaking myriad records.

But an interesting thing happened after the release of the second film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Some viewers pointed out surprising similarities between the Baabubali sequel and the cult animated film The Lion King, which came out in 1994.

Similarity No.1: Basic Plot

The first similarity was the basic plot itself, which revolves around how a rightful and deserving heir returns to rule the kingdom after many years and to take the throne back from a tyrannical ruler.

Similarity No.2: The Antagonists

The second similarity was between the looks of the antagonists in both films. In Baahubali, Rana Daggubati’s character, Bhallaladeva, had a scar on his face. The same kind of scar was also there on the evil king, aptly called Scar, in the 1994 film The Lion King.

Similarity No.3: Lady Loves Were Connecting Links

Yet another similarity was how the love interests of the protagonist in both films were, in a way, responsible for motivating the rightful king to visit their kingdoms in pursuit of justice and to take back what was theirs. In The Lion King, Simba’s best friend, Nala, encourages him to return home. In Baahubali, the hero (Prabhas) falls in love with Tamannaah Bhatia’s character, Avantika, follows her, learns the truth, and eventually returns to his kingdom to rescue his mother and save his people. So, the lady love acted as the connecting link to take the story forward.

Similarity No.4: Introduction of Protagonists

Another similarity was the way the heroes were introduced to the people of their kingdoms after their births. In The Lion King, Rafiki, the mandrill, presented their future ruler, Simba, to a gathering of animals. And in Baahubali 2, Sivagami declares Baahubali’s son Mahendra as the new king to the people of Mahishmati.

Baahubali 1 & 2 Plot

The first Baahubali film follows the story of a man who accidentally learns about his royal lineage and how his father was betrayed by his scheming brother for the throne. The sequel revolves around how he vows to seek justice and exact revenge from the evil king, rescue his mother, and restore his father’s lost legacy.

The Lion King Plot

The film’s story revolves around a young lion prince, Simba, who flees his kingdom after his evil uncle makes him believe that he was the cause of his father’s death. Many years later, he returns home to confront the evil king and to reclaim his rightful place as the new king.

Baahubali & The Lion King – Critics’ Feedback

Baahubali 1 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, while Baahubali 2 has received a marginally lower RT critics’ score of 88%. On the other hand, The Lion King also received a brilliant Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.

Where to Watch Baahubali & The Lion King

You can watch both Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and SonyLIV OTT platforms. The 1994 classic animated film The Lion King is streaming on Jio Hotstar.

