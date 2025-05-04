Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan is reportedly set to make a Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller, Oppam, with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, reports Filmfare. The original Oppam (2016), starring Mohanlal, was scripted and directed by Priyadarshan. It was based on a story by Govind Vijayan. But how many of you knew the film was inspired by two other films, one from Hollywood and another from Hallyuwood (Korea)?

At least, that’s what Wikipedia and other sources claim. And we can’t blame these sources, because Priyadarshan has a history of adapting Hollywood films. To determine whether Oppam was a direct copy or simply inspired, we watched all three films: Oppam, the Hollywood film Cape Fear (1991), and the Korean film Blind (2011). Let’s start our analysis with Cape Fear. Notably, this film doesn’t feature any blind characters. However, there are some plot similarities. In both films, someone is convicted and believes they were wrongfully punished.

In Oppam, we get the impression that the villain was wrongfully convicted, and the judge had no choice but to convict him because the evidence was stacked against him. In Cape Fear, however, the villain committed the crime, but his public defender suppressed evidence that could have reduced his sentence. After serving 14 years in prison, the villain emerges as a self-taught lawyer.

He learns that his lawyer betrayed him, which is the central motive for his revenge. His target is the public defender and his family. Not the victim, the judge, the prosecutor, or the investigating officers. In Oppam, the villain’s motive is more tragic. His family commits suicide following his conviction, and he begins hunting down everyone involved in his conviction, including their families. He becomes a serial killer who cuts off his victims’ pointing fingers as a symbol of blame.

In Cape Fear, the villain also loses his family, his wife leaves him, and his daughter believes he is dead, but they are not killed. Also, in Cape Fear, we are told where the villain’s wealth comes from. In the Mohanlal starrer, however, the source of the villain’s wealth is never explained. Now, let’s talk about the Korean film Blind. It’s about a woman who loses her sight in an accident. Both Blind and Oppam have blind protagonists, and both stories involve serial killers. Blind has a killer targeting women, while Oppam is more about a personal revenge plot.

There are a few more interesting similarities, too: both main characters visit orphanages, and they’re shown to be pretty much alone in the world. In Blind, she’s actually an orphan, while in Oppam, even though he has two siblings, they completely cut him off by the end of the film. So, in both cases, the characters are dealing with loneliness. Even the final fight scenes in both movies feel kind of similar.

Oppam is a blend of both films. The core revenge plot seems to be inspired by Cape Fear, while the protagonist’s blindness and certain character aspects appear to be drawn from Blind. However, Priyadarshan skillfully blends these elements, adds his own flavor, and creates something entirely new. It is not a copy, it’s an inspired work in the truest sense. The result is distinct enough to enjoy all three films as completely different cinematic experiences.

