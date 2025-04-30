A record has been created on Netflix with the arrival of Jewel Thief starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. The film has surpassed the debut week viewership of every single Indian film on Netflix that arrived since the last year!

Trending In 56 Countries

Saif Ali Khan’s heist drama is trending at the number 1 spot in six countries on Netflix in the top 10 non-English films of the week – Bangladesh, Bahrain, Pakistan, Maldives, UAE, and Mauritius. It is, however, roaring in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 56 countries.

Jewel Thief OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from April 21 to April 27, Jewel Thief, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 7.8 million on Netflix against 15.4 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘iHostage‘ at number 1 this week.

Saif Ali Khan Dethrones Ranbir Kapoor

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan has dethroned Ranbir Kapoor, who has been claiming the number spot for the biggest debut week secured by an Indian film on Netflix ever since Animal garnered 6.4 million views in its debut week!

Check out the debut week viewership for all the Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024-2025, either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

