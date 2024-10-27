Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh’s Netflix film Do Patti has been receiving mixed responses on social media and amidst critics. While some called it a brilliant thriller, others called it predictable. But everyone agreed on one part – it was Kriti Sanon‘s career best.

The film did not end on a cliffhanger, but speculations about a sequel are obvious since there was a lot of unfinished business in this tale of two twin sisters who loved the same man played by Shaheer Sheikh.

Do Patti Sequel – A Possibility!

Kanika Dhillon weaved a story that dealt with a lot of issues – emotional abuse, physical abuse, domestic violence, jealousy, sibling rivalry, mental health, and more. However, the only problem with the story was the casual Feminism that stopped making sense after a point of time!

Now, before you proceed further, we would like to inform you that if you haven’t watched the film yet, you might want to skip reading this since there might be a few unintentional and unavoidable spoilers ahead!

Now, the textbook definition of Feminism is the advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes. However, over time, feminism has been very irresponsibly misconstrued as the revenge on men for all the atrocities on women. Now, when a writer like Kanika Dhillon makes it a point to avenge men breaking the moral compass to protect women, it becomes very difficult for the common masses to understand or draw the line where one needs to stop!

Just like the opposite of patriarchy cannot be matriarchy, it needs to be equality, to be a feminist, it is not necessary to trample men over their wrongdoings, ignoring the law and order or misusing the law and order, abusing the rights that safeguard a woman’s interest, overlooking or dominating a man’s interest at times!

Will Do Patti Sequel Talk Sense!

Unfortunately, Kanika Dhillon with Do Patti has taken the over-glorified, casual feminism route that cannot be it route at all. She needs to work on a sequel that equalizes this imbalance between men and women she has tried to create in order to put her sense of feminism over everything! Do Patti sequel might be a need and a necessity to set the record straight and meet a balance in this world that is now creating an imbalance with the feminist card!

