Kriti Sanon has also won a National Film Award for ‘Mimi’. She started her acting journey in 2014 in ‘Heropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff. Since then, like every other outsider, Kriti Sanon’s journey was also full of highs and lows.

In a recent interview with NBT, the actress shared about her journey and how she was jobless for 15 months after the release of Bareilly ki Barfi, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao in the lead.

Kriti said, “There have not been many highs in my career. When my career peaks, there is also a new low. Yes, there have been disappointing times. There were times I felt that I could do a lot, but I did not have those opportunities.” Hinting at losing films for how favoritism works in Bollywood, she said, “I also saw that the other person was getting those opportunities so easily despite them not even doing anything for it. There have been moments of frustration when you know your capabilities, but nothing is in your hands. I have gone through that phase and that is the most difficult period.”

The actress further shared that she did not do any films for 15 months after the release of ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ and felt horrified. “Fifteen months had passed and the film had also been released. I was wondering why this happened to me? I wasn’t getting anything substantial. I did everything. Sometimes it is very important for you to run the film mill. You run that mill and then things will progress. Many times you are doing those films because you don’t have any option. You don’t like it, but you have to do it.”

Almost two years after the film was released, Kriti Sanon had success in Lukka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Bhediya, and many more. She was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu and will be next seen in Housefull 5.

