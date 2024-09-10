Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Bollywood. The 39-year-old actor is known for choosing different scripts and genres and has always given power-packed performances in movies like Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho and many more. Ayushmann Khurrana started his acting career in 2012 by making a debut in ‘Vicky Donor’. However, the film didn’t give much to the actor. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also marked the debut of actress Yami Gautam.

After making a grand debut in Vicky Donor, which was a commercial hit, Ayushmann Khurrana faced back-to-back flops in movies like Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan and Hawaizaada. It wasn’t until ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ which lifted the actor’s career. After that, there was no looking back for the actor.

Speaking to Forbes India, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Success is a very lousy teacher and your failures are your friends, philosophers and guides.” Further, he said, “It’s not about the actor. It’s about the kind of scriptwriters you get in touch with and the choices you make, it isn’t about personal craft, it’s about collaborative effort.”

Directed by Sharat Katariya, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ was released in 2015 and starred Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the hit sequel Dream Girl 2’. The multi-talented actor will be next seen in the Maddock horror universe film Thamba.

