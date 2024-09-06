While Kangana Ranaut has given chiefly controversial statements about star kids, some outsiders have had to face her wrath too. In 2020, the actress-turned-politician had called Ayushmann Khurrana a ‘chaploos outsider’ who supported the ‘movie mafia.’

The Emergency star has defended her statement in an interview, stating that Ayushmann attacked her first. Kangana said that the actor was nice to her until he was not successful but went against her once he started getting films.

Kangana Ranaut Says She Called Ayushmann Khurrana a ‘Chaploos Outsider’ Because He Attacked Her

Kangana recently appeared on an episode of India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, where the host, Rajat Sharma, brought up some controversial statements made by her against her industry colleagues. On being asked why she called Ayushmann Khurrana a ‘chaploos,’ the actress said, “He was the one who attacked me.”

“Earlier, when he wasn’t successful, he called me a role model in an interview. Then, when he started getting work, he attacked me. He wanted to flatter somebody to get work. In this great ‘virtuous, holy’ industry, nobody has a problem with anybody, only I am the problem,” Kangana added.

The statement in question was tweeted by Kangana in August 2020. At the time, former actor and film critic Kamal R. Khan had called out Ayushmann on Twitter for showing support for Rhea Chakraborty, who was facing drug charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Replying to KRK, Kangana wrote, “Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them.”

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana also reflected on why she compared star kids with ‘boiled eggs.’ “People want to see actors who have been out on the streets, among people, in the sun. I had to take aging treatment for the role of Indira Gandhi. But these star kids go to the gym for every role, and take botox treatment,” said the Member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh.

“Honestly, I am not criticizing. I am just saying go out in the sun. But what do they do? They come out of their car and say, ‘Hi I want this, I want that.’ 40-year-old star kids or 30-35-year-old girls wear pink glasses and act like children. No one sees how much trauma I go through, how much torture I go through by being with them,” Kangana added.

Must Read: Do You Know Sonakshi Sinha’s Remuneration Demand For Starring In Salman Khan’s Dabbang?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News