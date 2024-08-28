Kangana Ranaut is currently on a promotional spree for her film Emergency. The actress has once again thrown some serious brickbats at Bollywood. Calling it a ‘hopeless’ place, the actress also asserted that it tends to allegedly destroy the career of those actors that they are jealous of.

In an episode of The Bombay Journey With Mashable India, Kangana Ranaut said that only Bollywood tends to have a problem with her, nobody else. She gave the example of her winning the elections to showcase how the regular public adores her. Furthermore, she made a serious allegation against Bollywood, accusing them of destroying the careers of anyone whom they find talented.

Kangana Ranaut said, “Bollywood is, honestly I am saying, it is a very hopeless place. Kuch nahi hone wala inka. Ek toh talent se ye jalte hain. Jo bhi inko talented dikhta hain na uske piche pad ke ya toh usko khatam kar dete hain unka career barbaad kar dete hain unko boycott kar dete hain. Itna ganda PR kar kar ke unko badnaam karte hain (Nothing will happen with them. They are jealous of talent. If they see someone talented they go after them to destroy their career. Horrible PR is written on them and they are boycotted from the industry).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, in another interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about rejecting roles Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor offered her. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns revealed that she did not find the roles they offered her to be meaty enough. However, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress asserted that these actors never held a grudge against her.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film has also been directed by her and will revolve around the controversial emergency period during her reign. It will be released on September 6, 2024.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Makes 5 Controversial Exposé On Bollywood: “Meri Journey Shah Rukh Khan Se Aur Bhi Difficult Hai” To Calling B’Town Parties “Trauma”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News