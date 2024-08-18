Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing eyeballs ever since she entered politics and won the Lok Sabha 2024 elections from the Mandi constituency. It remains unknown whether she plans to continue her acting career after her upcoming film, Emergency. The 38-year-old actress is currently exposing unknown details about Bollywood, including award shows and parties and how she got into the industry. Scroll below for all the details!

It is safe to say that Kangana isn’t like most Bollywood actresses. She has built a successful career without being a part of big-budget films, doing item songs, or working with the Khans of Bollywood. And well, she claims all of it was a very well-contemplated decision.

In a podcast with Raj Shamani on YouTube, Kangana Ranaut made some big revelations about her career. Here are our top five highlights:

Anurag Basu did not spot Kangana Ranaut at a cafe

Certain stories claim that Anurag Basu spotted Kangana Ranaut at a cafe in Mumbai and invited her for an audition. The actress has, however, rubbished these claims and called them PR strategies to promote her debut film, Gangster.

Kangana said, “I gave many auditions, and then I got selected for Gangster. Aisa kuch nahi hua ki mujhe road pe paya gaya,” adding, “PR ka brain hota hai wo sab,” denying the viral rumors.

Exposing Indian Award shows yet again

Ranaut took a dig at award shows that introduce random categories to felicitate their favorite stars. She added, “Best scene award, best Dupatta award, best hair award, Popular actress, 5-6 aur type ke bana dete hai. Ek tarah se joke hi hai wo,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut says she had a tougher journey than Shah Rukh Khan

The Emergency actress drew comparisons of her journey with Shah Rukh Khan’s. However, she claimed her Bollywood struggles were more difficult than the superstar. Kangana Ranaut shared, “His mother was a magistrate. He comes from a family that speaks good English, he came from a convent. From Delhi to Mumbai, it’s not much of a difference. But I came from a village and I’m a girl and I came as a teenager. Meri journey aur bhi difficult hoti hai.”

However, she did note that SRK did not have his parents, so that balances out their struggles.

Bollywood parties are “trauma” for Kangana

Kangana Ranaut also alleged that anyone who thinks creative discussions or intellectual discussions are happening at a Bollywood party, is mistaken. “I’m not Bollywood kind of a person, I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure. Bollywood people so just full of themselves. They’re stupid, they are dumb, protein shake…They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How do you be friends with such people? They have no idea of what’s going on where. They have no conversations,” she added.

She called compared Bollywood parties to dealing with “trauma.”

All Khans are “nice” to Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shares a good bond with the Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. However, she refuses to work with them or Ranbir Kapoor or Akshay Kumar for a successful career.

She concluded, “I wanted to do my best for women who were going to come after me and no Khans can make you successful, no Khans can make you successful, no Kumar can make you successful, no Kapoor can make you successful. I said no to Ranbir Kapoor’s films, I said no to Akshay Kumar’s films. I didn’t want to be the prototype that only a hero can make a heroine successful. Aisa nahi hai, you can be successful on your own as well. I set that example.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Actor Was Convinced His Career Was “Barbaad, Khatam” After Being Thrown Out By Dharma Productions: “Karan Johar Sir Didn’t Like Our Casting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News