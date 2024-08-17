Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty nature and often leaves us in splits with his statements. But a throwback video is now going viral, which seems rather controversial because of his remarks on allowing his son Aryan Khan to do drugs and have s*x. Scroll below as we did a quick fact check.

SRK married the love of his life, Gauri Khan, in 1991. They have three children: Aryan Khan (1997), Suhana Khan (2000), and AbRam (2013). Shortly after the birth of their first son, the Pathaan actor and his wife sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation with host Simi Garewal.

During the conversation, Gauri Khan was sure SRK would “spoil” their son. When asked about it, Shah Rukh Khan said, “No no, not at all. I’ve just told him that when he’s 3-4 years old, he can run after girls. He can smoke as much as he want, he can have drugs, he can have s*x, he can womanize.”

The video in question is going viral, and Shah Rukh Khan is receiving the end of the backlash. He once said he would rip the lips of the guy who kisses her daughter, Suhana Khan.

But Shah Rukh Khan was only joking and said Aryan Khan could only do these things when he is 3-4 years old. Obviously, a toddler of that age can barely walk, let alone doing any of the above.

Simi Garewal reiterated during their conversation, “When he’s three?” SRK responded, “It’s nicer to start early. He should enjoy everything, he should do everything that I have not done.”

SRK, who newly embraced parenthood, also said that he had told all his heroines that his son would be running after their daughters. He wanted them to raise complaints against Aryan Khan every single day and said, “Please keep him out of our houses. I want him to spoil all of this city.”

The host was visibly amused at his remarks. Take a look at it below:

everything i learn about this man makes me hate him pic.twitter.com/HLvlDdUtYK — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) August 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh went through personal turmoil when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Cordelia drug case. He spent 20 days in jail and was later given a clean chit in the case.

