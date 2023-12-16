Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda recently had to go through the same nightmare every star kid of this country goes through – the constant trolling, the unnecessary bashing, and the endless comparisons and criticisms. The only thing that went wrong with THe Archies was Zoya Akhtar’s vision. However, the kids had to face the brunt of it, and they did face it fiercely and strongly!

But we guess it has been enough said and done, and we shall move on from The Archies, as we did from every other badly made film, not putting the superstar on the hot seat forever and writing their careers off as we are doing with the trio of the film.

Suhana Khan has already signed her second film, while reports of Khushi Kapoor working on a Dharma film with Ibrahim Ali Khan are making the rounds. Even Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis ages ago. So, as these star kids move ahead with their journeys, taking lessons from their first failures, we shall cut them some slack!

It is not that we have watched a bad film for the first time. This country has seen films far better, which surprisingly have even been hits and blockbusters. At least The Archies definitely stands as the best in the worst! We have seen Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma falling in love in a strange Imtiaz Ali film; we have also seen Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar as the protagonists and antagonists in the same film.

Moreover, every one of us deserves a second chance – a chance to learn, a chance to grow, a chance to get better skilled, and above all, a chance to seek our better selves. Also, here are five superstars who have showcased worse than The Archies trio, and we have embraced them wholeheartedly!

Hrithik Roshan

Okay, Hrithik nailed it in his debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. But remember what happened after that? An overexcited Rohan in K3G, a hypersensitive Ronit in Yaadein, and Prem living on dopamine every minute of his life in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. These are all versions of the same man who is ready to kill us in his upcoming film Fighter!

Just to brush your memory, presenting – Prem Babu!

Alia Bhatt

Remember when Alia Bhatt tried those expressions as Shanaya in Student Of The Year, or when she generally tries to overact still in talk shows? But man, she is the same woman who has given us a Gangubai and Highway as well!

Here’s Alia Bhatt’s audition for Student Of The Year.

Kareena Kapoor

Well, right from Poo to Khushi to Sanjana, this space would fall short if we started discussing the overacting era of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Just Have a Look at our Queen Bebo!

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan had 17 flops before he actually arrived. Remember him struggling through the initial years and then eventually nailing it in a Guru or a Raavan!

Bobby Deol!

Right from Bobby Deol to Lord Bobby and now finally the much loved Abrar from Animal, Dharmendra’s prince has taken a hell of a lot of years to finally arrive!

Here’s a fun meme of the old Bobby vibing with the new Bobby shared by an Instagram page.

So the bottom line of all this discussion and the proof is it is too brutal and too soon to write off Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. Wishing them good luck with their upcoming projects!

