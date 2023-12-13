Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples of the tinsel town. The couple, who got married in 2012, is termed as the power couple who have a combined net worth of a whopping amount. Despite coming from film backgrounds, they carved a niche for themselves in the industry and have often impressed their fans with their acting chops and film choices they’ve made in the past.

In terms of work, Saif was in the news owing to the debacle of Adipurush, which not only doomed at the box office but also received massive criticism. On the other hand, after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo outperformed in a Netflix film, Jaane Jaan, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who co-parent their adorable sons – Taimur and Jeh – never miss a chance to take the web by storm with their delightful family photos. While everyone’s quite aware of their films and families, we bring you the combined net worth of both phenomenal actors as per CNBC TV 18 that you can’t resist knowing about. Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth: Rs 1200 Crore

The major part of Saif Ali Khan’s earnings comes from his films (70 crore per film), brand endorsements, and personal investments. Nawab Khan has two established production houses, Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films, to his credit. Apart from that, he’s a proud owner of Royal Pataudi Palace, two properties in Mumbai, a few other bungalows, and real-estate properties at other places in India and abroad. Speaking about his hot wheel collection it includes Mercedes Benz S350, Audi R8 Spyder, Range Rover Sports, Ford Mustang GT 500, BMW 730LD, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Net Worth: Rs 485 Crore

Apart from being the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, Bebo is also known for her acting chops in her remarkable films and style statements. The Omkara actress reportedly charges Rs 10-12 crore for a film and has huge earnings from brand endorsements of popular brands like Netmeds, Springfit Mattress, PUMA Yoga Collection, Berger Silk Glamor, TOPS sauces, and a home furnishing brand, MyTrident, from the Trident Group. The Tashan actress was recently in the news for acquiring a stake in a start-up ‘Pluckk.’

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s Combined Net Worth: Rs 1685 Crore

After coming together as a couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s combined net worth comes to around Rs 1685 crore, with Saif Ali Khan ruling the Khan-daan. Well, this clearly defines the meaning of a power couple and a true Pataudi duo. Don’t you agree?

