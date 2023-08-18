Since yesterday, SS Rajamouli has been making headlines for his comment on Aamir Khan’s acting in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which sees the superstar starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Advait Chandan directorial, turned out to be a box office dud soon after its release. Following the debacle of his film, he reportedly went on a break, and he’s yet to announce his upcoming project. Recently, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) took to social media to call out the RRR director for his viral comments.

For the unversed, Aamir’s cousin and director Mansoor Khan revealed earlier in an interview that the ace Baahubali director said Khan did over acting in Advait directorial. Now reacting to the same, the controversial critic has called out his double standards.

Taking to Twitter, KRK called SS Rajamouli a liar and claimed that he had earlier called Laal Singh Chaddha ‘Masterpiece’ and how he’s calling Aamir Khan’s acting ‘over acting’. He wrote, “This is the proof, how big liar is copy master @ssrajamouli. When he watched film with Aamir khan, then he called it a masterpiece. And now he is saying that Aamir Khan did over acting. I call such liars fraud film makers”

This is the proof, how big liar is copy master @ssrajamouli. When he watched film with Aamir khan, then he called it a masterpiece. And now he is saying that Aamir Khan did over acting. I call such liars fraud film makers. https://t.co/ghZKGrVWla — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 18, 2023

Reacting to the same, a user told KRK, “Dude, come on! He is right. At present, he is the biggest name in the direction of India. You are trying to get Clickbet by talking bad about him! Good luck!,” while another said, “Abe aamir told to his brother Mansoor ke aamir bola rajamouli told me after test screening ke you were quite over, masterpiece koi nhi bola.”

Earlier, Mansoor Khan told PTI, “Aamir Khan has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga.”

What are your thoughts on KRK’s Tweet about SS Rajamouli? Do let us know.

