Bollywood is back, and how! After a smashing start with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the Hindi film industry has got a new blockbuster in the form of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The film has been on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office and has already made huge profits. The year 2023, overall, has brought back Bollywood in the game, and there’s no wave of South dubbed films as such.

The pandemic has been a curse for all film industries, and specifically, Bollywood is among the industries which suffered the most. Till last year, except for some countable successes, the Hindi film industry saw an underwhelming phase at ticket windows. The year was dominated by South dubbed films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Now, the game is changed!

In 2022, 9 films made it to Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films. It included 4 South dubbed releases ( RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Karthikeya 2 and Kantara), 3 Bollywood films (The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2) and 2 Hollywood releases (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Avatar: The Way Of Water).

Coming to 2023, Bollywood is ruling the Profitable charts alongside Hollywood biggies. Surprisingly, there’s no South dubbed release in the list so far. From Bollywood, 3 films are on the list (Pathaan, The Kerala Story and Gadar 2), and 3 releases are from Hollywood (Fast X, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Oppenheimer).

Take a look at Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films of 2022 & 2023, along with their verdicts below:

2022:

Super-Duper Hit – The Kashmir Files & KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) Super-Hit – Kantara (Hindi), Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Hit – Avatar: The Way Of Water & RRR (Hindi)

2023:

Super-Duper Hit – The Kerala Story & Gadar 2 Super-Hit – Fast X Hit – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Pathaan & Oppenheimer

