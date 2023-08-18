Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has completed three weeks in theatres and on Thursday it managed to hang in there with collections over the 1 crore mark. While this is fair enough, honestly it would have done the film a lot of good had the collections been in 2 crores range on both Wednesday and Thursday. That would have assured a good enough Friday hold as well which was very much required for the film to have a decent fourth week.

For now, it’s a wait-and-watch since Thursday collections have come to 1.40 crores and all associated with the Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt starrer would be hoping that the drop is minimal on Friday and at least 1 crore more comes in.

That would ensure that the Saturday jump looks good and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani manages to somehow reach the 2 crores mark. There is a multiplex audience out there which may still be interested in catching the Karan Johar film in theatres so this weekend is going to be the most important one.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now reached 140.02 crores. From there its journey to collect 10 crores more will begin so that a very important 150 crores mark is crossed. This would also mean that in terms of the rom-com family drama genre, it would be ahead of Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar which would be a nice and sweet competition within the couple!

