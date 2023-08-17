In its own space, OMG 2 is continuing to do quite well at the box office. Primarily a multiplex affair, the film is registering good occupancy at screens where it’s playing, and that was evidenced in 7.20 crores more that came on Wednesday. For a film like this, such kind of numbers on a weekday, even in a solo release, would have been quite good, and here it’s doing so in front of a monster like Gadar 2, which makes it all the more commendable.

For Akshay Kumar, the film has come as a sweet success indeed since there were so many doubts about its release and a lot of concerns about its content. In fact, when more than 25 cuts and even sheer character changes were declared around the film, then one wondered if its fate would be similar to Manoj Kumar’s Kalyug Ki Ramayan (1987), which had been changed to Kalyug Aur Ramayan and had changed the entire complexion of the narrative. One had to credit director Amit Rai and the creative team associated with OMG 2 that smartly handled the changes without compromising on the core of the subject.

The film has now come quite close to the 80 crores mark and currently stands at 79.47 crores. Now that the drop has come in the numbers, the film should stay stable today and bring in at least 6.50 crores more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

