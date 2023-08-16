It’s been a year of smashing comebacks and Sunny Deol has joined the coveted list with his latest thunderous blockbuster, Gadar 2. The film is having an exceptional run at the Indian box office and in the latest development, the entry in the 200 crore club has been made. With this, the actor has made a smashing debut in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first 5 days, Gadar 2 has earned a massive 228.98 crores nett at the Indian box office. With this, Sunny Deol has been credited with 200 points and thus marking his remarkable debut Star Ranking. The actor has surpassed Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun and others and holds the 20th spot in the ranking.

Even though Sunny Deol is sharing equal points with Vicky Kaushal, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, he has been placed lower because Gadar 2’s collection is lower than the highest earners of Vicky (Uri – 244.06 crores), Jr NTR and Ram Charan (RRR – 277 crores). As the Gadar sequel is doing stupendous business, the actor will witness massive jumps in the ranking in the next few days.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer At Worldwide Box Office (After 25 Days): Margot Robbie Starrer Soon To Be #1 Film Of 2023, Any Guesses Where Cillian Murphy Led Thriller Stands? Here’s The Update!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News