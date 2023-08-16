Independence Day benefits have been enjoyed, and now the real test begins for OMG 2 and Gadar 2. There isn’t any clash of sorts as the race had been won by Sunny Deol starrer way before release. But the respective journeys have been commendable, especially how Akshay Kumar led film rose from the ashes. Scroll below for details on advance booking at the box office on day 6.

As far as the box office numbers are concerned, Gadar 2 has smashed it out of the park by earning over 200% returns. It is the second film after The Kashmir Files to achieve the ‘super-duper hit’ tag in 2023. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer has earned 228.98 crores within 5 days.

As per the latest update, Gadar 2 continues its winning streak as it has sold tickets worth 10.25 crores gross via advance booking on day 6. After a huge Independence Day, the film is all set to reap the benefits of Parsi New Year (partial holiday).

OMG 2, on the other hand, also grew big on Independence Day, raising its 5-day total to 72.27 crores. Advance booking on day 6 has witnessed an addition of 2 crores gross. This is more than twice the Selfiee’s day 1 advance ticket sales (around 90 lakhs gross), so of course, the signs are extremely positive for Akshay Kumar and the team.

Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam also play pivotal roles in OMG 2, which is now heading towards the 100 crore club. That should be ideally achieved before the end of second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

