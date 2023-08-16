15th August 2023 – Mark the date as this is when one of the biggest all time blockbusters in the making, Gadar 2, set the record for the biggest collections ever on Independence Day. Never before has 50 crores mark been breached on this day and the Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma film has done the unthinkable by not just scoring a half-century but adding even more to that with 55.40 crores coming in.

This is simply brilliant as this is now also the record second-best day ever in the history of Bollywood. The previous best was scored earlier this year’s release when Pathaan went bonkers on the Republic Day holiday and collected 70.50 crores. That said, even Gadar 2 could have done that had it not been facing competition from OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, both of which had combined collections of over 20 crores and hence diluted its share. Otherwise, over 70 crores were quite comfortably on the cards.

Meanwhile, the action drama has now entered the 200 Crore Club in style, with 228.98 crores being gathered in mere 5 days. Today, the film will comfortably cross 250 crores and the manner in which it’s currently going, the first week collections would be in upwards of 275 crores. Gadar 2 is currently been unstoppable, and one has no clue where it will end up eventually.

