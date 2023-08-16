Sunny Deol’s epic comeback, Gadar 2, has shattered all the expectations one would have ever imagined. Not just single-screen theatres but even big multiplexes have gone crazy with houseful boards at most places. It’s not a film anymore but a rage, which has turned out to be a Super-Duper Hit at the box office in just 5 days of its release. Let’s check out the budget of the film and its returns!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel has already raked in record-breaking numbers at ticket windows and in the coming days, too many records will be broken. Even before the first week completes, trade experts predict it to be the highest-grossing film of all time for Bollywood, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

In the first 4 days, Gadar 2 earned a gigantic sum of 173.58 crores at the Indian box office. Yesterday, the Independence Day holiday, it earned 55.40 crores, which is the biggest single-day collection for the Gadar sequel. With this, the total collection stands at 228.98 crores in 5 days.

Considering the budget of 75 crores, Gadar 2 has earned returns of 153.98 crores (by subtracting the cost from 229.58 crores). In percentage, the ROI (Return On Investment) stands at a massive 205.30%. That’s unreal, and as the film is now a movement all across the country, we’re all set to witness some mind-numbing numbers.

With returns of over 200%, Gadar 2 is now Super-Duper Hit in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films table. In 2023, it’s only the second film of Bollywood to enjoy this verdict after The Kerala Story.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

