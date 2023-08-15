Only sky is the limit for Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol’s latest releases. Although OMG 2 began on a slow note, it picked up pace soon after release and is currently shining bright at the box office. Gadar 2 remains on its rampage mode despite the mixed reviews by critics. And it has finally unlocked a huge achievement surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Scroll below for the exciting advance booking updates of Day 5.

So far, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s film has added 55.17 crores to its kitty. Gadar 2 witnessed a solid Monday as well with total collections rising up to 173.58 crores. With the Independence Day holiday all across the nation, today is expected to be another humongous day on the cards and both films are living up to the expectations in terms of advance booking for Day 5.

As per the latest update, Gadar 2 has earned 33.28 crores via advance booking all across the nation on Day 5. And with that, Sunny Deol led film has unlocked yet another milestone and scored Highest-ever single-day advance ticket sales. The throne was previously conquered by Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, which clocked in 32.43 crores gross on Day 2, by making most of the Republic Day holiday.

On the other hand, OMG 2 maintains its strong hold and continues to pull better numbers every single day. It has made the most of the Independence Day holiday with 9 crores gross collections all over India via advance booking for the day.

It will not be interesting to witness the magic that spot booking plays in the overall total for Day 5.

