After scoring a very good weekend of 43.11 crores, OMG 2 is carrying forward its winning journey well into the weekdays as well. While it was on the cards that the film will continue to do well right till the Independence Day holiday, especially after that growth which came on Saturday, for Monday to be bigger than Friday was always going to be a huge deal.

Well that has now happened indeed, what with the footfalls continuing to be at a rapid pace. That’s the reason why 12.06 crores came on Monday which is greater than Friday collections of 10.26 crores. That shows how much this film has been gladly embraced by the audiences and one can well imagine that at least 15 crores would have been crossed had the film seen better showcasing at a larger count of screens, if not for the clash. Moreover, the A certificate is further restricting the footfalls.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 are now off to something really big and one can’t put a number against it as yet. At the very least this will do business of over 150 crores now. As of now, the Amit Rai directed film stands at 55.17 crores and today it will go past 75 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

