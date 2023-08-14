Advertisement

After taking a double digit start at the box office and making its presence count, OMG 2 has now moved up further in the charts after its opening weekend. The film has narrowly missed out on entering the Top-5 spot as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a little ahead of it at 45.90 crores. However it has managed to surpass a big film like Bholaa and and even the first three day collections of Holi release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

This is how the opening weekend/first three day collections of the biggest films of 2023 look like:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores

Gadar 2 – 134.88 crores

Adipurush – 113.50 crores

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 68.17 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 45.90 crores

OMG 2 – 43.11 crores

Bholaa- 40.40 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar – 36.59 crores

The Kerala Story – 35.49 crores

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 26.35 crores

Advertisement

Another major film ahead of it so far is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and OMG2 should surpass that eventually in its lifetime run. The challenge would then be posed by Adipurush, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and even Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which bounced back to score a good total eventually. As for The Kerala Story, it as a different ball game altogether and hence would be out of reach. However, SatyaPrem Ki Katha lifetime should be crossed in Week One itself by OMG 2.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer has done quite well to reach what’s it’s finding itself today and rest assured, by the time the big holiday of Independence Day is through and one week is completed at the box office, the film will take further strides to set some records for 2023 releases at least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): 70 Crores In A Day, Bollywood Witnesses An Unprecedented Blast, Thanks To Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News