After a long time, cinema halls are witnessing the hulchal, especially after the Pandemic. While this year has been fruitful for the film industry, the two latest sequels have taken the box office by storm and how. After enjoying Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in theatres, moviegoers are now having a great time watching Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2, which is facing a clash at the ticket windows with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2.

While the Sunny Deol starrer has been leading the race by a huge margin, Akshay Kumar starrer has managed to drag the audience to the theatres and do well too. Despite facing the clash, both films earned a huge amount on Day 3. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have witnessed an unprecedented blast and made garnered huge love. According to the latest media reports, Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ has collected around Rs 49-51 crore* on Day making it total of 132.18-134.18 crore*. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s film around s*x education has garnered around Rs 18-20 crore* making it a total of 43.26-45.26 crore* in three days.

For the uninitiated, Gadar 2 had a massive earning and collected Rs 40.10 crore while OMG 2 earned Rs 10.26 crore on opening day. Followed by Rs 43.08 and Rs 15.30 crore, respectively, on day 2.

Both the films have been the talk of the town ever since news of them clashing at the box office on August 11. While Gadar 2 has broken many box office records with its opening day collection while the Oh My God’s sequel had a slow take-off.

While Sunny Deol starrer has already crossed 100 crore mark, we shall wait for OMG 2 make touch its first milestone and cross 50 crore mark in this upcoming week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

