Rajinikanth’s Jailer has set the cash registers on fire in India and abroad. Fans of the superstar have been going gaga over Rajini’s performance and what the film has to offer. While the film – which marks the actor’s big-screen comeback and is doing amazing at the domestic box office, details about its international performance – that in the US have now been shared.

As per a recent report, the black comedy-action film – written and directed by Nelson has collected more in three days in the US than the lifetime total of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram in the same territory. Read on to know the details.

As per a recent tollywood.net report, Rajinikanth’s Jailor has crossed $3 Million at the USA box office. In just 3 days, this collection has surpassed the lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. An industry tracker shared this news by posting it to his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “#Jailer with $3M SURPASSES #Vikram movie lifetime USA $2,858,359 gross on the 3rd day itself.”

As per the tweet by Manobala Vijayabalan, Rajinikanth’s Jailer has collected 3 million at the US box office in the USA on its opening day. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu amassed $1,141,590 ($1.14 million) in the US in its entire lifetime.

Taking about Jailor’s performance in India, the Rajinikanth starrer has surpassed the estimates put forth by trade analysts and has amassed over Rs 100 crore in just two days. As per the report, the film is expected to gross over Rs 500 crore in its lifetime but had the potential to earn more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

