All predictions have been laid to rest. The majority of records have been broken. Expectations have certainly been surpassed by a distance. Gadar 2 has taken a phenomenal start at the box office and in days to come, one would certainly fall short of adjectives to describe the kind of run that the film is set to have in theatres. If the reports so far are any indication, then this is just a beginning and a lot more records would be tumbled in quick time.

However, before that let’s talk about the blockbuster first day that the Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma film has enjoyed. The film has taken an opening of a phenomenal 40.10 crores and that’s by all means beyond any far-fetched imagination either. Even when the trailer of the film had arrived, it had seemed like 15 crores or so the opening was on the cards and even that would have been considered good. However, the game started changing once the advance booking opened. From then, the film’s opening day predictions started jumping by multiples of 5 crores every 4-5 days.

Well, even I had predicted an opening of 30-35 crores but then what Gadar 2 has actually done is even better than that. The best part is that the reports for the film are good, which means it would now see an increase in numbers instead of just being content by the Blockbuster opening day numbers.

While it’s a given that 100 crores mark would be crossed in a big way within the first three days itself, what one waits to see is how big the Independence Day holiday turn out to be as that would be the deciding factor for the 200 crores mark been achieved in Week One itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

