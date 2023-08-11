Finally, the day of high voltage clash has arrived at the Indian box office. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are out in theatres and it’s going to be a huge day. Speaking of the Akshay Kumar starrer, the film witnessed some improvement in the last few hours in day 1 advance booking. As for Gadar 2, it has performed way beyond expectations and is all set to score a blockbuster opening. Scroll below for all the details!

We witnessed the release of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which has created havoc countrywide. The film collected 18.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on the opening day. While Oh My God sequel was left way behind in the race, it is Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer that has come closer to Jailer’s thunderous ticket sales.

It is learnt that Gadar 2 earned a total of 17.73 crores gross all across India via advance booking for day 1, which is insane. While most expected double-digit numbers in pre-booking sales, Anil Sharma directorial has knocked it out of the park. A humongous day 1 is on the cards and Bollywood has all the reasons to celebrate again after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s good run.

As for OMG 2, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s film has earned only about 3.50 crores gross via advance booking. The film did witness some growth yesterday, which is a good sign. While the initial numbers are overall disappointing for a film that enjoyed such a huge fan base with its original, improvement in spot bookings could save the show.

With positive reviews taking over, it is to be seen whether OMG 2 will drastically grow or Gadar 2 will continue to steal its thunder.

