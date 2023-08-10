It’s a clash of titans this Independence Day, with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol battling it out at the box office with their comebacks in much-loved franchises. OMG 2, which is the second installment to Akki’s critically acclaimed Oh My God. On the other hand, there is Gadar 2, Sunny Paaji’s much-awaited sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

While both the franchises have their set of fans, the advance booking suggests that Deol-led Gadar 2 is running way ahead of the social drama led by Akshay Kumar and supported by Pankaj Tripathi.

Now coming to the economics of both the films, it is being estimated that both the films releasing together might bring a great boost at the Hindi Box Office. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashing at the box office seems like a piece of very good news for the Hindi Film Industry.

Owing to the trends, the estimated opening numbers for Gadar 2 have been speculated to be 30 crores plus, and if all the issues are sorted might cross a good 35 crores and touch 40 crores, according to some trade reports.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is struggling behind with an estimated opening number of 7 – 9 crores. If good word of mouth plays well it might touch a decent 10 crore! Overall, both the films collectively are promising a 40 crore plus opening before the Independence Day weekend at the Hindi Box Office.

If Gadar could play upon the nostalgic delusion it has created, it might live up to the 30+ crores opening hype over the weekend until Independence Day, owing to the flavour of the film being too nationalistic and Pakistan being the major key highlight in the film. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 might not have been able to perform at the box office in advance but the word of mouth for this social drama might turn the tables, and there are still hopes for the film.

Going by the buzz, if the word of mouth works wonders for Akshay Kumar, he might also not leave the two-digit stats over the weekend until the Independence Day holiday. Collectively both the films are aiming to bring in around a decent 150 crore weekend at the Hindi Box Office which might be a sign of relief.

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma, and the film is an extension to Sunny Deol – Ameesha Patel’s 2001 love story Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While OMG 2 is an antithesis of sorts for Akshay Kumar’s much-acclaimed OMG, which translated the story of an atheist. This time film touches a social paradigm of adult education through Pankaj Tripathi’s Shiv-bhakt character.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

