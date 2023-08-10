Ever since the makers of Hera Pheri 3 have announced that the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal will reunite for the film, fans have been waiting eagerly to get the next update. And, guess what, actor Suniel Shetty has finally shared a big update on the movie.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri 3 will be a direct sequel to the 2000 film and 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri. Apart from the trio, actor Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the upcoming film.

In a conversation with News18, Suniel Shetty revealed that they have already shot the promos of the movie, making fans super excited for the film. The ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani’ actor said, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.”

He added, “I’ve always been in touch with Akshay (Kumar) and Paresh (Rawal) ji. Paresh Ji and I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realize that 16 years had gone by… It’s so beautiful that we’re coming together for Hera Pheri 3.”

Speaking about the concept of the awaited film, Suniel Shetty said, “All I know is that it’s a great script. It’s an emotional journey of these three guys, their struggles, and Baba (Sanjay) keeping in. So, it should be fun.”

Earlier, Suniel had written a long social media post about Hera Pheri 3 where he described how filmmaking and decisions made in the process are not only about the actors but also about the creatives and the business of filmmaking. On Linkedin, Suniel wrote, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji and Akki (Akshay). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the business model and needs of the movie business make it as challenging as any other.”

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal had already revealed that this time the characters will travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, California.

