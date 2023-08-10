While everyone is waiting for Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 to hit the theatres, there has been quite a lot of controversy regarding Akshay donning Lord Shiva’s character. Now, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have made several changes to the film. And the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who is also a part of CBFC slamming the board, reacted to the same in a recent interview. Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Akshay was earlier playing Lord Shiva in OMG 2, but now he has been made a messenger of God. The film has undergone 27 cuts to make it perfect for theatrical release, which irked the director Agnihotri.

In an interview with India.com, Vivek Agnihotri said, “No, it is not justified. I don’t agree with that. First of all, even though I am a part of CBFC but I am totally against it. CBFC shouldn’t be pressurised to do anything. Whatever is happening, it’s happening because of social and religious pressures. Everybody has understood that CBFC is a vulnerable body, you put pressure on it, and they will make these changes. I don’t understand why a film should get so many cuts – 27 cuts. Who are you to decide that?”

Going further in the conversation, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that he is against any boycott or ban on films and added, “What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go. People are intelligent. Let the audience watch it and digest it. How will you make your audience more tolerant, more inclusive, and more intelligent if you are going to stop everything? Even though I am a part of CBFC but if you ask me, I honestly believe there shouldn’t be any CBFC. I am against any kind of boycotts and bans on the movies. I believe in free speech. I, in fact, believe in absolute free speech, to the extent, that I think even hate speech should be allowed.”

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is going to be released in theatres on August 11 after 27 cuts and with an A-certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Are you excited for the movie?

