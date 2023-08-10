Jee Le Zaraa has been in the news ever since it was announced in 2021. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, was to be a road trip movie directed by Farhan Akhtar. However, the film has faced a number of challenges since its inception and the turbulence hit a high note when recently it was rumoured that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif have reportedly walked out of the film also starring Alia Bhatt.

It was rumoured that Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be pulling out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. This was a major blow to the project, as Chopra Jonas was one of the main reasons why the film was so highly anticipated. Later it was also reported that after PCJ, Katrina is not interested to share the screen space with only Alia.

Even replacement names started making the rounds, with rumours of the makers seeming to settle for Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma. But later, this was also reported to be just another theory. Jee Le Zaraa seemed to be in jeopardy. However, now it seems like the makers have refused to give up on the project, and producer Reema Kagti recently has given an update on the film.

While talking to PTI the producer who owns Tiger Baby Films with Zoya Akhtar confirmed, “Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors with the same cast.” So debunking all the casting rumours around the film, Kagti has confirmed that the film is definitely in the pre-production stage, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif playing the lead roles.

But connecting the dots seems too much of a wait since the director of the film, Farhan Akhtar, has announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh for 2025. Now, will he complete Jee Le Zaraa before Don 3 or it will be a longer wait is a question still unanswered!

The fact that the makers have refused to give up on the film is a good sign. It is a film with a lot of potential, and we are already rooting for it to succeed. Hoping that the makers are able to overcome the challenges they have faced and deliver a film that is both entertaining and meaningful sooner than we think!

