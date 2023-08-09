South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his upcoming release titled ‘Kushi’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer has been unveiled with a grand launch event on Wednesday in Hyderabad. While the actress couldn’t make it to the event due to her sabbatical, the ‘Dear Comrade’ star attended the event and has even opened up about his marriage plans while talking about their upcoming on-screen film’s love story.

Vijay was seen wearing a dark blue coloured Kurta along with a unique jacket which he paired up with black pants. The ‘Liger’ actor looked quite dashing in a neat hairstyle, beard stubble, and matching shoes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Telugu heartthrob, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, said that he envisions a married life for himself and has been having conversations about it. Speaking about his wedding plans, Vijay said, “I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it.”

The actor added, “I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages and I am enjoying the troubled marriages, everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own and that’s chapter in life that everyone should experience. I have been finding partners for a while. I have not been ready for marriage. Now, maybe in a couple of years, let’s see how it goes.”

However, this is not the first time. Last month, in an interview with Saregama Telugu’s YouTube channel, Vijay had revealed his vision about his marriage to be. Talking about a song, he said, “Aradhya is a song about a young couple that’s very much in love, and it’s that one year after marriage where you are having your own space, your own intimacy, you just have all the time and this person all for yourself. So, it’s about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before s**t hits the ceiling.”

Vijay Deverakonda further added that the song portrays marriage the way he pictures his married life. “And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married, but in some sort of way, when I get married, this is how I would like to see my married life to be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. In 2018, they were seen together for the first time in the film Mahanati. The upcoming film, which revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl, has been shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

Must Read: “Mahesh Babu May Never Work In Bollywood… His Next With SS Rajamouli Will Be A Huge Box Office Success”: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News