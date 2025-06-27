The key players behind Kaalidhar Laapata, director Madhumita, alongside lead stars Abhishek Bachchan, and Daivik Bhagela, who himself hails from Bhopal, visited the City of Lakes to promote the upcoming movie, which is set to premiere next month.

The visit was meaningful for both Daivik and Bachchan. The former returns to the city to promote his film debut after spending years on Bhopal’s theatre stages, with support from Dr. Ilayaraja T (IAS), Secretary to the Chief Minister and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism.

For Bachchan, any visit to Bhopal is a nostalgic experience as his maternal grandmother, late Indira Bhaduri, hailed from Bhopal. Back in October 2024, the actor was in the city to care for his unwell grandmother, who later passed away at the age of 94. The upcoming movie, Kaalidhar Laapata, was also filmed in the same city.

Inside Abhishek Bachchan & Team Kaalidhar Laapata’s Visit To Bhopal

The team of Kaalidhar Laapata gathered at the iconic Upper Lake in Bhopal, where they released floating diyas that illuminated the film’s title, a moving tribute to the city and its spirit.

Speaking about his visit, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Coming back to Bhopal is always deeply personal for me. It’s not just a city I’ve filmed in—it feels like home and so many of my childhood memories are woven into its streets.” “Shooting Kaalidhar Laapata in Bhopal brought all of that flooding back. Now, returning for the film’s promotions has been just as special,” he revealed.

“One of the standout moments was the photo-op by the Bhopal Lake, a powerful gesture that captures the essence of Kaalidhar Laapata. As hundreds of diyas lit up the water, it became a moving visual metaphor for what the film stands for: finding light in the most unlikely places, forming unexpected connections, and embracing life wholeheartedly, no matter where you are in your journey. That’s the soul of this story, and I hope it truly connects with everyone who watches it,” Bachchan shared.

When Is Kaalidhar Laapata Releasing?

Kaalidhar Laapata will premiere on ZEE5 on July 4th, 2025. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film tells the poignant story of a middle-aged man (Abhishek Bachchan) facing memory loss and abandonment, who finds unexpected companionship with Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), a spirited 8-year-old orphan. Together, they embark on a journey of forgotten dreams and newfound hope, exploring themes of family, resilience, and the quiet power of second chances.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: The Academy Invites Ayushmann Khurrana For His Bold Contributions To Indian Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News