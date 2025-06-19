Abhishek Bachchan is set to return to the screens with Kaalidhar Laapata, a heartwarming dramedy, in a never-before-seen role. Directed by Madhumita and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film also stars Daivik Bhagela & Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The project marks Bachchan’s third film this year after Be Happy and Housefull 5.

When & Where To Stream Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata?

The movie will premiere on Zee5 on July 4, 2025. It is a Zee5 original film that allows viewers to watch the drama and comedy unfold from the comfort of their homes. The team took to social media to announce the film with a poster and a caption that reads, “Sometimes, getting lost isn’t a detour, it’s where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it. #KaalidharLaapata premieres 4th July, only on #ZEE5. #KaalidharLaapataOnZEE5”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

What Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Kaalidhar Laapata About?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of rural India, the movie will offer a soulful tale of second chances and unexpected friendships. The story follows Kaalidhar (Bachchan), an aging man who escapes after discovering his family’s plan to abandon him. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan whose boundless energy and curiosity reignite Kaalidhar’s will to live fully.

Together, they set out on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list and building a bond that defies age and circumstance. Monisha Advani, Producer, Emmay Entertainment, spoke about the film and said, “This is an extremely special film, our third collaboration with the kind folks at Zee and our first with the uber-talented Abhishek Bachchan. The story endeared itself to us collectively and we are delighted to bring this tale from the heart of India, of an unusual friendship and hope to all.”

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 16 To June 22): Ground Zero, The Great Indian Kapil Show S3, Prince & Family & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News