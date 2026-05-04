Riteish Deshmukh’s historical action drama Raja Shivaji is a force to be reckoned with. Released on May 1, 2026, it is witnessing a never-before-seen trend for a Marathi film. On the opening weekend, Genelia Deshmukh’s co-production set a record in BMS sales but missed the 1 million milestone. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales

According to Filmy View, Raja Shivaji registered impressive ticket sales of 223.16K on its first Sunday on the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow. It surpassed the BMS sales of 217.33K registered in advance booking for the opening day.

The total BMS sales stood at 998.29K after the opening weekend. Most Marathi films fail to witness such ticket sales in their lifetime. Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan co-star is truly enjoying a glorious run!

Take a look at the detailed breakdown of BMS sales during the opening weekend:

Pre-Sales: 217.33K

Day 1: 274.79K

Day 2: 283.01K

Day 3: 223.16K

Total: 998.29K

Misses the 1 million milestone!

By less than 2,000 tickets, Raja Shivaji missed the 1 million mark in BMS sales during the opening weekend. But it will enter the club and move way past the milestone on its first Monday. The momentum is exceptional, and word of mouth is growing rapidly, not just in Marathi but also in the Hindi belt. Riteish Deshmukh starrer is gaining recognition in the mainstream world, and it will be interesting to see where it eventually lands in its lifetime. Exciting times ahead!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

In three days of its box office run, the historical action drama accumulated 37 crore net in India. It emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time and will officially surpass Lai Bhaari today.

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