Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, has become one of the most highly anticipated movies. The trailer, which offers a never-before-seen look at the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the largest voluntary organization in the world, was released on Hanuman Jayanti by the producers after creating a lot of buzz with its announcement. Most importantly, the film will address the complicated subject of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination and the RSS’s purported involvement in it—a topic previously covered in Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram.

Aakhri Sawal Revisits Gandhi’s Assassination With A Bold Lens

Aakhri Sawal is a unique movie that raises awareness of rarely discussed problems. This film explores the role of the RSS and revisits the complex subject of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, after Kamal Haasan’s Hey Ram. It is a unique topic that Indian cinema has rarely tackled with such audacity.

It appears that the movie poses several important questions in its trailer and posters. This has caused a significant stir among viewers and piqued their interest in learning more about a period of history that many believe hasn’t been well studied to date.

Aakhri Sawal: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Aakhri Sawal stars Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang is the director of Aakhri Sawal. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the movie is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand and is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banner Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures. Utkarsh Naithani wrote the dialogue, screenplay, and plot.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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