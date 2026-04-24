Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film Aakhri Sawal has emerged as one of the most anticipated films. The film offers a never-before-seen glimpse into the history of the world’s largest voluntary organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The film has been grabbing attention since its poster release, and it is once again in the spotlight with a new promo drop, and this time, it’s asking a question that is hard to ignore. The short clip hints at a key moment from history, instantly grabbing attention online.

The new promo directly raises a question that immediately stands out. It revolves around one specific moment: what exactly happened in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992? It highlights events in Ayodhya linked to the Babri Masjid. The specific date when the popular Babri Masjid was demolished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures (@nikhilnanda_motionpictures)

With the new glimpse, Sanjay Dutt’s film appears to be touching upon a sensitive chapter from India’s past, raising questions about the RSS’s alleged involvement in the demolition. While the nation has rarely engaged in open discussions about this, the film appears set to explore the events of 1992 in greater depth.

So far, the makers haven’t shared too many details, and more information could be revealed over time; its theatrical release will provide a clearer insight.

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is set to release in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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