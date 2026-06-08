The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Lexie spending quality time with Abe and Theo; Sarah being torn between Xander and Brady; Jada and Shawn getting even closer; Rafe being worried about Cat’s safety as she deals with EJ; and Marlena, Belle, and Brady reminiscing about John.

The drama, the sorrow, the nostalgia, the romance, the danger, the fights, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 8, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week features Sarah asking Brady for help. The two have been growing closer every day as their romance blooms. When she finds herself in a fix, Sarah is quick to reach out to Brady. What help does she need, and how will he react to what she has to say? Will he say yes?

It won’t be a surprise if he is readily available for whatever assistance she needs. On the other hand, Philip threatens Xander. Is this due to Gabi’s confession about her being the one who revealed the forged letter truth, or is this about Gabi’s recent offer that Philip was not interested in accepting?

Is that what will lead to this clash between the brothers? On the other hand, EJ’s offer is refused. Is this Theo rejecting the offer to take over DiMera in Johnny’s absence by being his second-in-command? How will Ej react to being rejected? He isn’t exactly someone who takes refusals well, after all.

Meanwhile, Rolf examines Lexie. The latter being back from the dead was the miracle story of the town, but a big danger has just fallen on it. One of the rats on which Lexie’s miracle dose was administered is now dead. This has left Rolf and EJ worried as they wonder what this will mean for Lexie.

Lexie is worried now after some weird symptoms, but it seems she is willing to do whatever it takes to survive and get back to her family. Is she being too greedy and risky with her health? What exactly is in store for them?

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